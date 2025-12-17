Snowmobile season stalls as Bozeman waits for snow

BOZEMAN — Winter has arrived on the calendar, but on the ground in Bozeman, snow has been hard to find.

What little snow has fallen so far this season hasn’t been enough for many of the winter sports Montanans typically enjoy this time of year.

Compared to late November, when snow briefly covered the valley, current conditions look noticeably bare.

Justin Schroeder, finance manager at Summit Motorsports, says winter hasn’t even begun.

“This is the craziest year I’ve seen. I’ve lived in Montana a lot of my life,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder says winter usually brings a steady rush of snowmobile riders by October. The rush hasn’t happened this year.

“Luckily, Cooke City is getting some snow, so we have people that are still headed out there,” Schroeder said. “But not at the volume that we’re used to seeing.”

Summit Motorsports sells everything from snowmobiles to dirt bikes and UTVs, catering to a wide range of Montana outdoor enthusiasts. But with thin snowpack across much of southwest Montana, snowmobile sales have been slower than usual.

“Last thing I want to do is be sitting on a whole bunch of snowmobiles that are carrying over into next year,” Schroeder said.

Beyond the impact on sales, Schroeder warns that current riding conditions can be dangerous. Thin snow cover can expose rocks, debris, and unstable terrain, increasing the risk of damage and injury.

“Risk of not just avalanche danger, but dangers on the trails as well,” Schroeder said. “Hooking an A-arm, breaking your machine.”

He says riders have already brought in snowmobiles damaged by poor conditions and urges anyone heading out to prioritize safety, including carrying proper avalanche gear.

“We are here to make sure everybody stays safe this season,” Schroeder said.

Until more snow arrives, businesses and riders alike are waiting for winter to truly show up.

“We are all praying for the snow gods to drop it on us,” Schroeder said.