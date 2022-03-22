Snowmobiler dies near Big Sky

BIG SKY - On March 21, 2022, at 1:53 pm, Gallatin County 911 received a call for an injured snowmobiler in the McAtee Basin area, south of Big Sky. The caller found the victim unresponsive and immediately started lifesaving efforts. The caller was unable to resuscitate the victim and ultimately had to leave the area for cell service to call for help.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Big Sky Section and the Heli Team responded and recovered the victim with a helicopter due to the difficult terrain. A Gallatin County Deputy Coroner responded to the investigation. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to pass on his condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time.

MTN News

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information is released.