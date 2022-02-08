Snowmobiler rescued after crash near West Yellowstone on Monday

Tepee Creek Trail Rescue

WEST YELLOWSTONE - A snowmobiler who crashed into a tree after leaving the trail was rescued Monday near West Yellowstone.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, at noon on Monday, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, responded to a request for assistance from a snowmobiler on the Tepee Creek Trail, 10.5 miles west of town. An individual riding a snowmobile left the trail and crashed into a tree, sustaining a shoulder injury and possible concussion.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

SAR Volunteers, Custer Gallatin National Forest Service LEO, and EMT’s from Hebgen Basin Fire responded with a specialized rescue sled and were able to treat the patient on scene before transporting off the trail to a nearby ambulance. The patient was transferred to a Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation and then to the Big Sky Medical Center.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind everyone out enjoying the trails and backcountry that trail conditions can change rapidly. Please slow down around corners for your protection and those riders approaching from the opposite direction. Also, recreate with a friend and carry a reliable means of communication. Rescuers were able to quickly respond to this incident because a friend called immediately and provided accurate GPS coordinates.

Photo courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.