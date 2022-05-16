Snowmobiler rescued after hitting tree on Lionhead Trail

WEST YELLOWSTONE - A snowmobiler who struck a tree and suffered a broken femur on Sunday was rescued from the Lionhead Trail.

According to a press release, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 1:43 p.m., The West Yellowstone Police Department received a 911 call from a snowmobiler reporting that a member of the group had suffered a broken femur after striking a tree. The coordinates retrieved from the 911 call indicated that the group was 14.31 miles west of West Yellowstone. Members of the group immobilized the injury and stopped the bleeding.

Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section and a helicopter from Air Methods responded to assist the snowmobiler. The injured snowmobiler was loaded onto the helicopter and transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the snowmobilers for carrying a reliable means of communication and providing appropriate medical care while awaiting medical assistance.

Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.