BUTTE — On Wednesday night, the annex of the Butte Civic Center was packed with people in a big hurry picking out their favorite bowls as part of the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

“Red’s my favorite color, so this one’s talking to me,” said Kristi O’Leary.

Sold out Empty Bowls event raises money for program to feed Butte schoolchildren

What do you like about that bowl?

“Made by my friend, Sarah,” said O’Leary.

What did you find appealing about this bowl?

“It reminds me of like, the aurora borealis in the night sky,” said Patti Hill.

It was the 12th year for the event that raises money for the Butte Emergency Food Bank Backpack program that provides meals for students over the weekend.

John Emeigh

All people who attended got to pick out a handcrafted bowl that was made by local artists over the past few months. The event attracted the old and the young.

“I found it way down there and I just got this and I just found it,” said Jaeger Kazmierczak.

What a find! You might have found the best bowl here.

“Yeah,” he said.

Local bowl throwers enjoy creating the bowls.

“I love doing pottery and also it goes to the children of Butte and helps support our community, especially these days with budget cuts at the federal level, I think feeding kids is really important,” said artist Victor Kujawa.

Inside the civic center, hundreds enjoyed soup donated by several local organizations and hanging out with family and friends.

“Butte has a history of helping the less fortunate. When times are good in Butte, everybody helps their neighbor; when times are hard in Butte, they even do more for their neighbor,” said volunteer Brad Newman.