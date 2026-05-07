Some Montana school bus drivers report rising stop-arm violations

BILLINGS — Drivers in Shepherd are ignoring school bus stop arms at an alarming rate, according to school district officials, with nearly 80 violations reported so far this school year.

Videos captured by cameras on the district's buses show drivers blowing past stopped school buses with their stop arms nearly extended on numerous occasions along many routes.

Click here to see the videos:

Shepherd school bus drivers report rising stop-arm violations

"Everybody's trying to beat the stop arm," Shepherd Transportation Director Bobby Trotter said Tuesday afternoon. "We've always had stop-sign runners and bus runners, but it really has just gotten out of hand this year."

Trotter said the problem has grown well beyond what staff have seen in past years, and that his fears for student safety have increased.

"The main goal is to keep the kids safe and to get them transported to and from school without any incidents," Trotter said. "All the drivers here, the whole school, we all know these kids. They're like our own kids."

Longtime Shepherd bus driver Judy Parra said she believes distracted driving is a major factor.

"People are not paying attention. They are so distracted," Parra said. "You know 20 years ago, someone would run my signs and go, 'Oh no.' Now, they're on their phone, and they don't even see us."

Parra said it's a helpless feeling as a bus driver with her passengers at risk.

"That's what I'm here for," Parra said, referring to student safety. "I need to get them home safe and get them to schools safe. That's my priority."

Trotter said all videos captured are passed along to Montana Highway Patrol. On Wednesday afternoon, MHP confirmed that troopers can issue citations based on witness testimony or evidence like the videos submitted.

Even with the potential citations, Trotter fears the problem won't go away and said that repeated violations are not only dangerous but deeply frustrating.

"It's disappointing for the fact that this isn't a stoplight. It's not just you that you're putting in danger," Trotter said. "It's kids."