Songwriter, husband have big plans for historic Butte building

BUTTE -The Salvation Army has a history of saving souls, but a Walkerville couple plans to save this historic Salvation Army building in Uptown, Butte, by turning it into a music and dining hall, and the new owner says this is more than just a pet project.

“I feel like it’s my destiny. You know, it’s something I wanted to do in Butte for so long, and I know I feel deeply the community will support it,” the new co-owner, Christy Pickett, said.

Christy and her husband Ben closed on the historic property on East Broadway in early December. The singer/songwriter said they want to transform the place into a music venue with a bar and serve appetizer-style food.

From saving souls to saving music! 🎶 This historic Butte building is getting a musical makeover

“I’ve been in the entertainment and food and beverage industry almost my entire adult life, and I really feel like I know what could work for Butt,e and I feel like we have a real niche to fill and I just want to see that happen for the town,” Pickett said.

The project is expected to take more than a year to get ready, and the couple is hoping to open by the 2027 Montana Folk Festival. The venue will be a listening room that leans into songwriters and their music.

“We’re going to partner with Live From Divide in Bozeman, Jason Wickens is an old friend of mine, and we’re going to do all of their music that they get from Live From the Divide, we’re going to route to this venue,” she said.

Christy Pickett wants to be a part of the revitalization of Uptown.

"I think more of these absentee landlords may invest in their buildings or may sell them to make way for more interesting businesses that need to come into Uptown,” Pickett said.