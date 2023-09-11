Southwest Native Community Powwow returns for second year in Butte

BUTTE — The Southwest Native Community’s Powwow wrapped up this weekend in Butte.

"This is our second annual – the southwest native community- we did have other powwows here for 46 years. This one is brand new so we are just starting out, but like I said, it was a really good turnout," says Peggy Falcon, powwow president.

This year's event was held at the Butte Plaza Mall and has a history of nearly half a century in the Mining City. It is under new leadership with Powwow President Peggy Falcon, who has led the event for two years and says she is already planning for next year's event.

Falcon says the powwow brings people together and welcomes the Butte community to dance with people from across Montana and even Idaho.

"We don’t dance for ourselves, we dance for our families and for the people that have gone on and so it was a good feeling. You can feel the spirits here when we dance," says Rose Barton, a powwow participant.

Drum groups from Browning and Helena also participated in the event.