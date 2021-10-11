Spanish guitarist makes U.S. symphony debut in Billings

BILLINGS - A world-renowned guitarist from Spain performed with the Billings Symphony at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday night.

It's the first time Rafael Aguirre has played with any symphony in the United States.

Aguirre talked about the concert after a rehearsal on Friday.

Rafael Aguirre rehearses with the Billings Symphony on Friday. KTVQ photo

"Concierto de Aranjuez" by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo is the most famous piece written for guitar and orchestra," Aguirre said.

His connection with Billings is the Symphony's executive director, Ignacio Barrón Viela, whom he first met in Spain.

Aguirre has performed with musicians in 37 countries.

"It's always a challenge you know because you have to adapt to them and they have to adapt to you in a very short time," he said. "You know, it's like meeting a person and becoming very good friends in two days."

Rafael Aguirre KTVQ photo

He has a passion for a variety of music.

"I like to play everything," he said.

"I'm very very happy to make my orchestra debut here in Montana," Aguirre said. "It's a great place yeah."

More information about Aguirre is on his website.