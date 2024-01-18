Watch Now
Spartan Race coming to Bozeman

Montana Spartan Race
Discover Kalispell
Athletes from around the world will be in Flathead County this weekend competing in the high-intensity Montana Spartan Trifecta Race.
Montana Spartan Race
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 16:14:59-05

BOZEMAN — Get ready to get muddy and have some fun - the challenging obstacle course race known as Spartan Race is coming to Bozeman.

Organizers plan to bring the 2024 Montana Spartan Trifecta Weekend to Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, May 30 to June 2, 2024 and add that the event will bring a significant boost to the local economy.

spartan site.jpeg

Approximately 10,000 visitors are expected to drive demand for accommodations, dining and entertainment in the Bozeman area.

The 2024 Montana Spartan Trifecta Weekend will feature Beast, Sprint, Super, Trifecta, Ultra and a Kids Race. Click here for race information and entry fees.

