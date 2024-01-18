Spartan Race coming to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Get ready to get muddy and have some fun - the challenging obstacle course race known as Spartan Race is coming to Bozeman.

Organizers plan to bring the 2024 Montana Spartan Trifecta Weekend to Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, May 30 to June 2, 2024 and add that the event will bring a significant boost to the local economy.

Approximately 10,000 visitors are expected to drive demand for accommodations, dining and entertainment in the Bozeman area.

The 2024 Montana Spartan Trifecta Weekend will feature Beast, Sprint, Super, Trifecta, Ultra and a Kids Race. Click here for race information and entry fees.