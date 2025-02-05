Special Olympic athletes roll in bowling tourney in Butte for chance at national competition

BUTTE — More than 100 athletes participated in the Special Olympics winter bowling tournament at Star Lanes in Butte in hopes of possibly qualifying for the national tournament and rolling a few strikes.

“Today was spectacular. They put in so many hours, it’s so rewarding to put these games on for them so they can showcase their talents,” said Special Olympics Sports Director Bill Polk.

Watch the story here:

Special Olympic bowlers vie for a shot at national competition

Scot Wade, who’s 11 years old, was rolling up a pretty high score in his game that day.

What does it take to be a good bowler?

“Practice,” Wade said.

Practice, huh?

“Yeah,” he said.

His mother said this is his second year with Special Olympics and she’s impressed with his progress.

“He’s pretty good at it. It’s kind of surprising, normally he’s pretty shy, but he gets around something like this and he really comes out of his shell,” said Scot’s mother Kaylah Price.

The games also benefit the volunteers and those who support them.

“And it’s a blast. The kids are great, it’s fun to see them laugh and smile” said Star Lanes owner Bob Duffy.

Polk added, “So, much inclusivity, there’s warmth, it’s such a loving atmosphere.”

