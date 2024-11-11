Spike in Butte fentanyl overdoses prompt law enforcement advisory

BUTTE — Over the last 72 hours, 6 medical emergency calls about people overdosing on fentanyl have been reported by Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the calls.

According to Lester, all the individuals who overdosed needed medical attention, but it appears all have survived.

He warns that a new and strong supply of illicit fentanyl powder has been recently introduced in the Butte area and appears to be causing the spike in overdoses. If you suspect a person is overdosing on any opioid, Lester advises to call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has information about the source of the fentanyl powder is asked to call Butte Police at (406) 497-1120. Any information will be relayed to the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force.

In a release, Lester stated the information you provide may save others from experiencing overdose injuries or death.