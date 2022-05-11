Spring cleaning: Butte's Alley Rally is back for 2022

BUTTE - Need to get rid of some material cluttering your property? Or do you just need to do a bit of spring cleaning? The Butte Alley Rally returns this year, allowing residents a chance to get rid of some items.

The Alley Rally 2022 will open on Tuesday, May 17th. The days of operation will be Tuesday through Sunday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 AM (closed Mondays), and will run through August 7, 2022. Alley Rally will be located at 327 Warren Ave., Butte, MT – off of Shields Avenue and E. Iron Street (SW of Berkeley Pit Viewing Stand near McGruff Park)

All loads must be covered. Alley Rally will not accept any utility trailers or pull-behinds of any kind. If a trailer is brought in, you will be redirected to the BSB Landfill.

Materials Accepted are:

• Normal household solid waste

• Wood, metal, or glass

• New sheetrock pieces (no joint tape or compound)

• Grass and leaves (COMPOST ONLY)

Materials Not Accepted are:

• Contractor waste of any kind

• Heavy furniture (couches, mattresses, box springs, tables, chairs, etc.)

• Paint, used oil, batteries, car components (tires, fenders, hoods, etc.)

• No flammable or hazardous materials/liquids of any kind

For more information, go to our website at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us and scroll down to Current Events or call Cynthia Winston at 406-497-6477 or cwinston@bsb.mt.gov.