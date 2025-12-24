Staff, clients enjoy more elbow room in new Butte pre-release location

BUTTE - I’m in one of the spacious gymnasiums in Butte’s new pre-release center, located south of town, when it had been located in Uptown Butte for 40years. Now, officials said the move was necessary, but bittersweet.

“It’s a beautiful building, state-of-the-art, it’s nice, and a lot of the residents have their own shower and bathrooms in the room,” CCCS Director Mike Thatcher said.

Take a look inside Butte's new pre-release center and learn how the move from uptown is helping clients transition back into civilian life

Butte's pre-release center moves to new facility after 42 years in uptown location

In August, the Community, Counciling and Correctional Services moved its pre-release facility from the buildings on Broadway, where it has been for 42 years, to the former Acadia Treatment Center at 55 Basin Creek Road. The new 80,000-square-foot facility more than doubled the space of the former location.

“The new facility is great. I do miss Uptown, I love being Uptown, the activities, but this on one floor and spread out is a lot easier,” Supervisor Megan Graham said.

The non-profit moved a staff of about 100 and about 200 male and female clients to the Department of Corrections-owned facility in August. The larger facility allows them to keep male and female residents separated, and conditions are less cramped.

“The space is wonderful. When you’re crowded, you’re cranky. When you’re out in the open, the guys are fine. They’re able to walk down the halls,they're able to go out into the yard,” CCCS Staff Member Pat McGee said.

Having the pre-release located on Broadway in the heart of historic Uptown had its detractors.

“A lot of people wanted us to move; some people feel strongly we stymied Uptown development, and I’m not saying they’re right or wrong. I think we were an important partner,” Thatcher said.

The goal of the program is to help low-risk offenders transition from prison to civilian life.

“That’s the ultimate goal, is to release and not come back and live happily ever after,” he said.

Some clients believe they will.

“I’m very optimistic. I just got out of prison for 5 years, and I’m not going back, and this place is helping me get back on my feet,” Maggie Bear said.