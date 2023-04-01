Standoff reported on Forest Glen Drive in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Law enforcement officials are asking the public to stay away from an on-going standoff that began early Saturday morning after a man reportedly threatened neighbors with an ax.

According to a media release, on April 1, 2023, at 12:56 am officers from the Bozeman Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Forest Glen Drive for the report of an unknown man damaging vehicles and threatening neighbors with an ax.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect retreated inside his residence and refused to exit. Officers made continuous efforts to communicate with the male from outside the residence although he refused to cooperate. Due to the violent nature of the incident, several nearby residences were evacuated and the joint City/County Special Response Team responded to the scene. Crisis negotiators are also on the scene and actively attempting to communicate with the male.

The public is requested to avoid the area until the incident has been resolved. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Fire Department and American Medical Response are also assisting with this investigation.

