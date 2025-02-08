BUTTE — Butte may be featured in a potential upcoming streaming television series in which standup comics perform in small towns while highlighting the town’s historic places like Butte’s infamous Dumas Brothel.

“We looked at some of the most beautiful places to film and Butte was one of them. We’re blown away, we stop and look down streets, and between the streets there’s mountains. When you’re not used to seeing that, as an outsider I’m like, wow, you guys got a great place to live,” said Frank Roche.

Standup comedy series to spotlight Butte through the lens of history and humor

Roche is co-creator of "Big Star Comedy, Small Town Show", which they hope will air on Netflix later this year. Each show will feature a different comic performing a town and highlight historic aspects of that town.

“Butte is unique, I’ll tell you that, because it was four below for a little bit and we saw people in sweatshirts and shorts. That threw me off, you guys think this is shorts weather,” said series co-creator Kevin Cahak.

Feature comic for the Butte show is Mike Green.

“He’s worked with everybody from Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, he’s been on all the night shows, he’s been on Comedy Central,” said Roche.

The crew has been filming at historic sites around Butte and interviewed locals about the history. Co-creator Kevin Cahak even saw a ghost while filming at the Mother Lode Theater.

“I thought somebody came up and was standing next to me and I was filming something, and out of the corner of my eye, I turned and nobody was there. And they said that’s LeRoy, don’t worry about him, he’s just a painter,” said Cahak.

The standup comedy show will be at the Mother Lode Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.