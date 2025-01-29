WALKERVILLE — Officials are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged two buildings in the town of Walkerville Monday evening. It was a massive fire that disrupted this normally quiet neighborhood north of Butte.

“It’s pretty horrific. It looks like it’s going to the other houses next door. At least five people are in jeopardy of losing their home. He’s been a neighbor, I’ve been for five years, yeah, this is horrible,” said Walkerville resident Alayna Johnson.

Watch the story here:

State fire marshal, Butte Police investigating Walkerville structure fire

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said his department will be assisting the Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation of the fire.

The fire was reported about 5:30 in the evening on Monday, Jan. 27, at 311 W. Daly St. with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the structure. Police at the scene said no one was in the building at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

One man at the fire scene claimed he stayed in the building.

I asked, "Do you have anything in there?"

“Everything, everything I own is in there,” said Jason Lee as he watched the building burn.

“That’s okay, I’ll be alright. God’s got me, Jesus has got me, I’ll be okay. I’m cold right now, but I’ll be alright,” Lee added.

Crews from Walkerville and Big Butte volunteer departments remained on scene all night putting out flare-up fires and cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.