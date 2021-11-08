'Steady Progress': Michael Reid new chancellor of Montana Western

DILLON - This morning we began a two-part interview with the new chancellor of Montana Western in Dillon.

Michael Reid is not new to the Dillon campus -until being selected as the new chancellor he had been working as The Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance for the Dillon campus. Reid says being able to interact with students is the most appealing part of the new position. He told MTN’s Chet Layman that his former position allowed him to learn about the inner workings of the school, and now as chancellor, he gets to see, firsthand how all that fits together. Reid also says his short-term goal is to help keep the steady progress going at Montana Western.

The Experience One curriculum plan on the Dillon campus has been a recruiting boon for Western and he says he plans to try to reach more Montana students to let them know what the Dillon school has to offer. Reid was selected by the Board of Regents back in May to succeed Beth Weatherby who recently retired as the Chancellor.