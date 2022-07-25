Stolen Ashland ambulance found near Lame Deer

An ambulance was stolen early Friday morning in Ashland and the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office found it on Saturday.

The Sheriff says no one has been arrested, but investigators are looking at at least one person of interest.

The Ashland Quick Response Unit was stolen from the ambulance station between midnight and 4:15 on Friday morning.

"We've been looking down in the Ashland, Birney, Lame deer area for it," said Sheriff Allen Fulton, R-Rosebud County. "And a concerned citizen found it called BIA and then we responded."

Fulton said the thieves did not open the garage door and just drove through it.

Deputies found the ambulance about 20 miles away near Lame Deer

"We have not got in it yet," Fulton said. "We secured it just for evidence purposes. The outside has some minor damage, it looks like. Until we get our suspects taken care of and that process going, it'll be held as evidence. And as soon as we can get that released from evidence, we will."

Some posts on Facebook showed concerns about the risk to citizens without an ambulance.

The sheriff says the missing ambulance did not cause any problems with medical calls, since there is a backup ambulance.

And at this time, there's no indication of why it was stolen.

"I think it's just opportunity," Fulton said. "I can't think of us ever losing an ambulance or even our patrol car for that matter. In almost 25 years I've been here."

The Sheriff Fulton expects to make some arrests soon.