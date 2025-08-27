Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stolen vehicle chase ends in crash on Main St Bozeman (Video)

A stolen car chase through downtown Bozeman ended in a crash at a Main Street intersection, followed by a foot chase.
BOZEMAN — A stolen vehicle chase through downtown Bozeman ended this afternoon (Wed Aug. 27) in a crash and a foot chase, as reported by police.

Chief Jim Veltkamp said officers were called to assist the Montana Highway Patrol in recovering a stolen vehicle reportedly spotted near Bozeman High School.

Police say the vehicle was seen soon after, and officers initiated a pursuit on Main Street with the driver as the only occupant.

The chase ended near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Main Street, where the vehicle crashed. The driver then ran from the scene.

Officers detained the suspect on the north side of Ashley Furniture, Veltkamp said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

