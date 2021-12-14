UPDATE: Homestake Pass open again, chains required

UPDATE: Homestake Pass has reopened as of 5:49 p.m., according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Travelers can expect chains to be required eastbound until further notice.

BUTTE - The Montana Department of Transportation is warning drivers that winter conditions are causing issues on I90 in the Homestake Pass area.

MDT

According to the state's road condition map, road conditions as of 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14 have closed the road and reduced visibility. Actual road conditions may vary from this report. Motorists are cautioned to be alert to changing conditions.

The state's site is warning that travelers can expect incident blockage with reduced lanes. Drivers should watch for lane blockage and slow speeds. Chains are required for all towing units.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.