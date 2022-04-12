Storm impacts Billings city operations

BILLINGS - The snowstorm Tuesday had a big impact on Billings city operations across the board.

Public Information Officer Victoria Hill said in a press release the Billings Fire Department has requested residents stay home if possible. The dispatch center is being inundated with phone calls and police, fire, and emergency services are being stretched thin. The fire department has extra resources on duty to assist.

The slick streets policy is in place. Under the policy, officers may not respond to an accident if it does not involve a serious personal injury, a disabled vehicle, a possible DUI, or a driver without insurance. Drivers involved in a non-injury accidents are asked to exchange insurance information and clear the scene. If medical help is required call 911.

Public Works has switched its plow drivers to 12-hour shifts, the press release states. Residential plowing is underway right now in the Heights and it will continue clockwise across the city. This interactive map is the best way to stay up to date on plowing efforts:

https://billings.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=15c6a59102144088b8e6a73106a61cc2 [billings.maps.arcgis.com]

The Billings airport is open, but travelers should take extra time to get there. They should also check with their carrier for delays before heading to the airport.

MET Transit buses were delayed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. but are now back on their routes.

The Billings Public Library has canceled all senior outreach visits today, all bookmobile stops, the tech lab is closed, the Lego competition is postponed, and all library programs are canceled for today.