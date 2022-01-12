Struggling Butte mall to lose another store with Bath & Body Works closure

BUTTE — A national chain store is closing in Butte, hurting an already depleted Butte Plaza Mall.

A media relations company representing Bath & Body Works confirmed to MTN News that the location in the Butte Plaza Mall will be closing by the end of January. This was unwelcome news to local shoppers who have seen many retail stores leave the mall in recent years.

“I mean, just short notice and we have so little shopping here that it’s a shame. I feel bad for the employees and the mall,” said local shopper Sheila Dennehy.

The store, which sells scented candles, soaps, and lotions has been a staple in the mall for the past 22 years.

“People would come from all over Southwest Montana to shop there, so it’s going to be a huge loss,” said Butte Chamber of Commerce Director Stephanie Sorini.

Over the past decade, the Butte mall has lost some major retailers including JC Penney and Herberger’s.

“We really don’t have the retail, not that we need the big stores, but a Cole’s would be nice. Herberger’s was lovely when we had it. I just feel bad,” said Dennehy.

The loss of this store comes as a blow to those who have been wanting to see more retail opportunities in Butte—something that economic officials have been pushing for in recent years.

“It is a sad thing to have them close, but we always remain very confident that we will grow retail in Butte,” said Sorini.