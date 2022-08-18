Students back on campus at Montana Tech for fall semester

BUTTE — Believe it or not, the fall semester is getting ready to begin at Montana Tech in Butte and hundreds of new freshmen are moving into their new dorms.

“There’s a lot of students that come in and they're anxious. I mean, there was one student that told me he was so excited he wanted to do cartwheels, but he was also so nauseated that he might throw up, so I said, ‘that’s normal, that’s what it’s supposed to be like with a new experience,’” said Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook.

It’s also a nerve-racking experience for many parents watching their children go off on their own for the first time.

“Oh, it’s going to be terrible. I’m going to miss her like crazy. I’m definitely one of those moms that would keep my kids forever if I could,” said Florence resident Camille McCollum.

Her daughter, Carina, is only 17 and excited to leave the nest even though it will be tough on her mom.

“I’m sure she’ll cry the two hours home. My sister will get to deal with that and get to comfort her,” said Carina McCollum.

She’s eager to move her belongings into her room, including one very important item.

“Well, for today, I think it’s my fan, it’s so hot up there on the fourth floor,” she said.

It's a big time in these students' lives, so any little help they can get is a good thing.

“My first day coming in was wild, it was set up a bit differently, but it was definitely a lot at once, so we’re doing this with in mind to try to break it down for students, so they have an easier time moving into halls,” said Resident Assistant Giovanna Luciano.

And hopefully, they’ll be settled in before classes begin on August 22.