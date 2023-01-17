Students learn about Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

BUTTE — At West Elementary School in Butte, students spent the day learning about Martin Luther King Jr.

“Dr. King’s legacy lives with all of us, his example stands as a glowing light for us to follow and it is to the mountain top of idealism and of hope for justice,” Montana Tech student volunteer Joshua Nelson read to the class.

Nelson and Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher visited the first-grade class on Martin Luther King Day to read to the class and do a class project on the legacy of the civil rights leader who would have been 94 years old.

The students were taught how Martin Luther King made the world a better place. They then wrote down ways they would like to make the world a better place.

“Take out the garbage,” said student Aubriana Vanmeter.

“I wish that people never fight,” said student Kit Reeves.

Montana Tech student Joshua Nelson has admired King’s message of peace and equality, so he was eager to teach it to children in Butte.

“Just helping pass on his message to younger, you know, basically sponges of minds, I really enjoy because he had really great ideals,” said Nelson.

Though King’s life ended early, his legacy is still carried on today.

What’s your wish?

“That Martin Luther Jr. King is still alive,” said student Colter Allmendinger. “Because if stuff was still bad that he could change that,” he said.