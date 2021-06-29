'Stuff The Bus' collecting school supplies for students in need

BUTTE — On July 26, the "Stuff the Bus" event will be at the Town Pump on the corner of Harrison and Elizabeth Warren Avenue.

Stuff the Bus will be accepting donations of school supplies and backpacks for students in need.

John Miller, the owner of Let Us Run, a pickup and delivery service, came up with the idea six years ago.

"I had a lady ask me if I could pick up a gallon of milk, that’s all she could afford, and then when I got there she asked do I know anybody who donates school supplies. Well, I came up with the brilliant idea instead of delivering food, let's do school supplies. That first year we gave six backpacks away and then we did 135 the next year and it just started going and going." said Miller.

Miller is asking for people to donate items during the event that will also feature a silent auction and food vendors.