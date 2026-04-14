Suicide awareness walk to be held Saturday at Montana Tech

BUTTE - A special walk is being held Saturday on the campus of Montana Tech to bring comfort to those who've been affected by suicide.

The Out of the Darkness walk is part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The walk takes place around the campus of Montana Tech at 11 a.m.to bring awareness to the issue of suicide and comfort to those who've been affected by it.

“We have honor beads, the red ones signify the loss of a partner, so you're looking around seeing other people who have the same loss as you, and you're able to build that connection and not feel so alone in such a difficult time,” Event organizer Callie Parr said.

People can register the day of the event at 10 a.m. or online at afsp.org.