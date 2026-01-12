Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Summit Beverage expands its market in Montana after acquiring Hayden distributors

SUMMIT BEV.jpg
John Emeigh
SUMMIT BEV.jpg
Posted

BUTTE - A Montana-based beverage distributor, which started in Anaconda, is expanding its footprint in the state after buying another distributor's assets in the state.
Summit Beverage announced it had purchased all the Montana assets from the Idaho-based Hayden Beverage Company. In February, Summit will acquire Hayden locations in Butte, Missoula, and Belgrade.

The acquisitions will increase Summit’s workforce of about 270 to over 300, according to Summit’s community relations Vice President Mike Markovich.
Summit has offices in Butte, Missoula, and Kalispell.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader