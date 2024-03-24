Sunday crashes shut down roads near Dillon and Garrison

A semi rollover crash has shut down both lanes of travel on MT-41 between Dillon and Twin Bridges, while a vehicle crash between Deer Lodge and Drummond has shut down both lanes of I-90 westbound.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office posted an image on social media at 8:41 a.m. on Sunday of the flipped semi at mile marker 10, north of Dillon. The image shows total blockage on the road. As of 11 a.m., people commenting on the Sheriff's Office's post said the road was still closed.

Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

The Montana Highway Patrol reported full blockage on I-90 westbound at mile marker 177, which is just east of Garrison. The cause of the blockage is a vehicle crash, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map.

Both incidents remain active on the MDT map as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

We will update you when we get more information.