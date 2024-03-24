Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sunday crashes shut down roads near Dillon and Garrison

Two separate crashes have shut down travel lanes north of Dillon and just east of Garrison.
dillon crash 032424.jpeg
Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
dillon crash 032424.jpeg
Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 13:36:32-04

A semi rollover crash has shut down both lanes of travel on MT-41 between Dillon and Twin Bridges, while a vehicle crash between Deer Lodge and Drummond has shut down both lanes of I-90 westbound.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office posted an image on social media at 8:41 a.m. on Sunday of the flipped semi at mile marker 10, north of Dillon. The image shows total blockage on the road. As of 11 a.m., people commenting on the Sheriff's Office's post said the road was still closed.

dillon crash 032424.jpeg

The Montana Highway Patrol reported full blockage on I-90 westbound at mile marker 177, which is just east of Garrison. The cause of the blockage is a vehicle crash, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map.

Both incidents remain active on the MDT map as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

We will update you when we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader