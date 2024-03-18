Sunny, mild weather draws big crowd to Butte's St. Patrick's Day parade

BUTTE — Hey, Erin go Bragh! We’re in Butte, Montana, on St. Patrick’s Day. Where else would you want to be? And the party has already started as people have gathered Uptown to get ready for Butte's famous parade. And there are people coming to Butte from everywhere.

Where are you from?

“We’re from Bozeman. Go Bobcats,” said Julia Spotts.

You’re ready to make trouble?

“We make all the trouble, buddy,” she said.

Why don’t we just call 911 right now.

What made you think, "Let’s go to Butte instead of Missoula St. Patrick’s Day"?

“I’ve heard the celebration up here is a lot bigger, a lot more festive and everything thing. So, why not?” said Missoula resident Hope Ensminger.

Bryce Ballantine added, “It is the most Irish town in America.”

Karen Byrnes of Butte was hosting a large family tailgate party for the parade.

“Blended family is here, there’s Cornish people, Irish people, Italian people, I think there’s some Swedish people here,” Byrnes said.

And no fights?

“And no fights,” she said.

Former Montana Western wide receiver Trey Mounts didn’t mind coming into Montana Tech territory to celebrate.

You’ll be fine if a pack of Diggers comes up the street?

“I think so, I don’t think there will be any issues. We’ll be good,” Mounts said.

There were more than 120 floats in this year’s parade and a huge crowd turned out to watch it.