Supplemental tax bills mailed out to Butte-Silver Bow property owners

Amended second-half property tax bills have been mailed to Gallatin County and Butte-Silver Bow property owners.

In Gallatin County, the bills went out on Friday, March 22, and in Butte-Silver Bow, March 21.

Property owners can expect to see these arrive in their mailboxes soon.

If you paid the full year’s taxes in December, you will still need to pay the additional amount indicated on this bill.

These additional tax collections come after the Montana Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gov. Greg Gianforte against 49 Montana counties that challenged the way the state calculates property tax rates.

The additional tax collections now mandated by the Governor’s Office will be sent to the state of Montana, not to any local jurisdictions, according to a Gallatin County media release.

Second-half property taxes are due May 31.