Support the MSU Bobcats Hockey Team's journey to Missouri for the National Championship

BOZEMAN — The Montana State University Bobcats Hockey Team recently qualified for the 2026 American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) National Championship.

Head coach Dave Weaver said the team is trying to raise $60,000 ahead of the championship, which will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, from March 12 to 17.

"When you're traveling with about 35 people, it gets expensive quickly," he said. "It's hotels, ice time, practice time, airfare, and meals."

The MSU Bobcats hockey team was founded in 1998. They're a competitive hockey team that competes in the West Division of ACHA. Weaver said they are a "pay-to-play" organization that operates under the MSU Club Sports department.

MSU Bobcats hockey qualifies for 2026 national championship, seeks community fundraising support

He added that they get around two per cent of their annual funding from Montana State University. The rest of the operating budget is fully funded by the players, their dues, sponsorships, and team fundraising.

One of the ways the team is fundraising for the national championships is through a GoFundMe page.

So far, they've received almost 90 donations and raised 30 per cent of their $60,000 goal.

"Every dollar counts," said Ben Sutton, a sophomore on the team. "We're really looking forward to people supporting us."

Just a few days ago, MSU Bobcats Hockey played at the Regional Championships. They won 8-0 to the University of Denver and 10-2 over the University of Utah.

This officially secured them a spot in the upcoming national championships as one of the top 16 teams in the country.

"These guys absolutely love playing," said Weaver. "They're here because they love the game, they love their university, and they love playing for their university."

For some of the players on the team, this will be their fifth year in a row going to nationals.

However, for players like freshman Aven Ames...

"It's super special," he said. "Just being my first year here, going all the way out to St. Louis would mean a lot for our program and hockey in Montana."

Weaver, who's been coaching the MSU team for a decade, said he's seen a lot of growth over the past few years.

Sutton agreed: "It's really grown and it's just going to get bigger and inspire more and more kids in Montana to play hockey."

To support the MSU Bobcats Hockey team in St. Louis, you can donate on their GoFundMe page.