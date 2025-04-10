Survivors of suicide loss credit 'Out of the Darkness' walk in helping them heal

BUTTE - A special community walk is going to be held on the campus of Montana Tech to bring comfort to those who have been affected by the uncomfortable issue of suicide and to let them know they’re not walking alone.

“Come on out, be here, come show people that they’re not alone and let us show you that you’re not alone,” said event organizer Callie Parr.

Watch the story here:

Butte's 'Out of the Darkness' walk for suicide prevention set for Saturday

For the first time, Butte will be holding its Out of the Darkness Walk at the Butte campus. This is part of a national walk hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to bring awareness to suicide and not be afraid to talk about it.

“Talking about it is hard, but that’s what we need to do to break the stigma,” said Parr.

Aubreigh StoneCrowe lost three people in her family to suicide and credits this walk for helping her cope with the tragedies.

“This event really made a turning point for me. And I am doing so much better now,” said StoneCrowe.

John Emeigh

Check-in for the walk will be at 10 a.m. on April 12 at the Student Union, and the walk will be at 11 a.m. around the campus of Montana Tech. Organizers say college students often struggle with suicide.

“They are in a big transition in their lives; very often, they are moving out of their parents’ homes, their routines, their safety nets,” said volunteer Jamie Knott.

Callie Parr said the loss of her partner to suicide in 2017 was devasting and drove her to addiction. She soon joined the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and it turned her life around.

“There is positive that can come out of tragedy and just making sure other people don’t feel alone and try to give them that safe space,” said Parr.