Tails to Adoption: Meet Harley!

BOZEMAN — Harley, a 12-year-old dog known for his dapper bowtie and calm presence, has been waiting for his forever family since June at Heart of the Valley adoption center.

Harley arrived at the shelter due to his previous family's housing and financial difficulties. Despite his age and some health challenges, "he's lively and has a lot of love to give," a shelter employee said.

He does have heart worm, and a previous injury on his back leg, so be sure to chat with shelter staff if you're thinking of making Harley a member of your family.

WATCH: Meet Harley!

He may have small ears, but he has a big heart, ready to share his love with a family of his own!

Staff encourage anyone interested in adopting Harley to speak with them about his specific needs and care requirements.

