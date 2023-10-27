Take a trip down the rabbit hole at the Butte-Silver Bow public library

BUTTE — The librarians at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library are taking visitors down the rabbit hole for a special Halloween event.

"We’re going to have the down-the-rabbit hole and the queen is going to make an appearance. There might or might not be a jabberwocky at the end," says Librarian Shari Curtis.

Curtis and her staff have teamed up with Butte Halloween, a local nonprofit that hosts events year-round in the Mining City. The event this weekend is an interactive experience that takes visitors down the rabbit hole, complete with all the characters from "Alice In Wonderland".

"Butte Halloween has always been about supporting our community in any way that we can and this was a great opportunity to make sure that there was a safe and fun environment for kids to be in as well as educational," says Cassandra Meixner, an actress with Butte Halloween.

"It’s kind of a creepy story when you think about it," says Curtis.

She says the book lends itself well to a Halloween event that will see half a dozen actors playing memorable roles like the Queen of Hearts or the Mad Hatter, and even an appearance from the caterpillar.

After touring the rabbit hole, visitors can stay for Alice in Wonderland movies and sweet treats.

"There will definitely be cupcakes and sugar and punch and having fun," says Curtis.

The event takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library.