Taste of the Rockies: Support Local Youth and Enjoy a Night of Culinary Delights

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Museum of the Rockies at Montana State University is set to host its annual Taste of the Rockies event on Thursday, June 26, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The community is invited to join an evening filled with music, food, and entertainment, all benefiting the museum.

Proceeds from the event, including ticket sales, a silent auction, raffle, and games, will support the museum’s Opening Doors initiative. This program offers free admission, educational tours, and family memberships to over 30,000 children and underserved residents of Montana annually.

Museum of the Rockies fundraiser June 26 to support access for underserved Montana children and families

“Your ticket isn’t just admission to a fantastic summer party. It’s a gift of belonging, inspiration, and wonder for those who need it most,” said Alicia Harvey, the museum’s senior director of marketing. “Together, we’re creating access to experiences that spark curiosity, confidence, and connection.”

This year’s Taste of the Rockies will feature live country music from Twang, along with line dancing lessons led by Western Roots Country Dancing. Guests will have the opportunity to savor a variety of regional dishes and receive two complimentary drinks. They can also participate in activities such as fly-tying, steer roping, and gold panning. The event will include presentations from Indigenous chef and storyteller Mariah Gladstone, who will share insights into her cuisine and culture. Additionally, Blackpot Distillery will provide whiskey tastings at the historic Tinsley House.

The event is limited to attendees aged 21 and older. General admission tickets are priced at $60 to $65, while VIP tickets are available for $125, offering benefits like unlimited drinks, exclusive gifts, and early access to the silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased online at museumoftherockies.org/signature-events/tor.

