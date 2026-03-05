Teen from Ennis takes up fight for Virginia City small businesses facing steep lease hikes

VIRGINIA CITY — A student at Ennis High School is raising money for legal fees after a judge dismissed an injunction filed by two Virginia City restaurant owners fighting a 15 percent gross revenue lease increase on state-managed historic properties.

Harper Leonard, a seventh-generation Montanan and Ennis High School student, got her first job at Bob's Pizza in Virginia City — the same restaurant where her mother worked in the early 2000s. Her brother has also worked there for the past two summers. Now, she's raising money to help the businesses fight back.

"I am a seventh-generation Montanan, so I know what it's like in Southwest Montana. I know what Virginia City has meant to these people," Leonard said.

WATCH: Teen raises money for Virginia City businesses facing state lease hikes

Ennis High School student raises money to support Virginia City businesses facing lease increases

In December, I reported on increased lease agreements for small businesses operating out of historic Virginia City properties managed by the state. Since that time, some businesses have closed while others have accepted the new lease agreements.

Recently, a Madison County judge dismissed an injunction filed by two restaurant owners, ruling the case was not submitted at the correct venue. The restaurants had taken legal action to push back against the 15 percent gross revenue lease increase, which they said would threaten their livelihoods.

The state says the rate increases are due to the embezzlement of $380,000 by the former director of the Montana Heritage Commission. Leonard says the businesses should not be punished for his actions.

"I think it's important to share that these businesses didn't do anything wrong. They are really just victims in this situation. There was really nothing they could do, and being able to support them in what they do next is really important," Leonard said.

Leonard says the loss of family-owned restaurants is a threat to the fabric of the community — including the next generation of workers.

"These were the places where they'd get their first jobs. This is where they go to be employed and learn how to be employed," Leonard said.

Her teacher, Jamie Diehl, says Leonard's effort goes beyond fundraising.

"She's advocating more awareness, and painting kind of a bigger picture of the children's role in this and the community aspect of whether their parents are going to have jobs whether they're going to have jobs," Diehl said.

Leonard says young people have a stake in the outcome.

"I may be just a kid, but really, the kids' voices are what should be heard," Leonard said.

So far, Leonard has raised almost $2,500 for legal fees, and a GoFundMe is currently ongoing.

In a statement to MTN NEWS, the owners of Bob's Place write:

“We are so thankful to live in Virginia City and have such amazing support from our friends and neighbors. We are grateful that Harper cares so much and has taken time to help out with this heartbreaking situation. This town is one of a kind. I hope it stays that way.”

The state says it will announce tenants for the Wells Fargo and Bob's Place properties once lease agreements are finalized. A public meeting with the Montana Heritage Commission will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon in Virginia City.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

