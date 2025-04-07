Teen girl reported missing in Jefferson County

BUTTE — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media that Izzabella Marie Smith Collett was last known to be in the Whitehall area. Her date of last contact is listed as March 26, 2025.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (406) 225-4075, or Anaconda Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at (406) 563-5243.