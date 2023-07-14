Teen killed in ATV crash near Butte

BUTTE — A 15-year-old Butte boy was killed Wednesday evening following an ATV crash.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at approximately 7:20 pm on July 12th, A-1 Ambulance, Butte Fire Rescue, and Butte Police responded to an accident that had occurred just off of Santa Claus Road between Butte and Rocker.

A 15-year-old male from Butte had been riding an ATV when the accident occurred. The male was the only person on the ATV at the time of the accident. It appears that the male was attempting to climb a hill on the ATV when the ATV overturned and landed on the male. The male was transported to St. James Healthcare.

The male died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Butte Police and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating.

The name of the male is not being released at this time, to allow the family to make the necessary notifications.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

