Teen killed in recent Big Horn County rollover crash

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that a 16-year-old boy died in a rollover crash in Big Horn County on May 4.

The teen, whose hometown was not released, was a passenger in a Chevy Silverado that rolled over an embankment on the right side of the road near the intersection of Muddy Creek Road and U.S. Highway 212 west of Lame Deer.

The driver, a 19-year-old Lame Deer man, and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were injured and taken to a hospital. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the three occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor.