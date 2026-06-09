BUTTE - A 13-year-old boy is still recovering from injuries he sustained after being flung from this ride during a carnival Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Butte Civic Center.

Watch the full video below:

Teen recovering from serious injuries after Butte carnival fall

MTN has learned that the victim has been airlifted from Butte to a hospital in Kalispell where he is being treated for extensive injuries.

Butte Civic Center Director Bill Melvin said the teenager was flung from his chair on the Yoyo ride while it was going full speed.

This ride is run by Midway West Amusements out of Arizona. Melvin said the civic center has used them in the past and they’ve never had an incident like this.

According to a 2021 study by the National Safety Council on amusement park rides there was an estimated 130 serious injuries reported across the nation caused by rides.

Montana is one of a few states that has no statewide oversight of carnival rides. However, the legislature did adopt law last year that revised safety standards for amusement parks requiring certification that rides have been examined by qualified inspectors.

The last major carnival ride incident in Montana occurred in August of 2018 at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula when an 11-year-old girl was injured after falling off the Typhoon ride.