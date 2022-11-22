Thanksgiving luncheon spreads kindness in Butte

BUTTE — There is a group in Butte that has been feeding the needy for a long time. They’re hosting their annual Thanksgiving luncheon to give out food and some kindness.

“They’re just really good, loving people and, they choose to live where they live and we choose to live where we live, you know, simple as that. Being kind is just and easy thing to do,” says Cheryl Frederick.

People enjoyed a Thanksgiving-style meal with turkey, stuffing, and everything else donated by the Butte Emergency Food Bank. Many of the guests say they’re grateful for this event because they know what it’s like to struggle.

“I’ve lived for five, eight years on the street, in tunnels, under bridges, neighborhoods Dominos wouldn’t deliver pizza. I know every face in this room. This is family, brothers from different mothers and sisters,” says lunch guest Dennis O’Donnell.

Sometimes these people get overlooked by society, but Cheryl says they deserve love and respect.

“I know it’s rough out there, they’re just really kind people, they have great hearts, so that’s what I embrace,” says Frederick.

The organization provides free lunches every Tuesday and Thursday.

“Everybody that has a full belly makes a better choice and makes them feel better in the day and not so angry and likely to be mean. Everybody likes a good meal,” said Frederick.

Cozette George added, “I’m glad that we can help with a lot of people and make them smile. A smile goes a long way. One smile can change anybody’s day in a heartbeat.”