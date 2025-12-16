We've all encountered them, in one form or another: SCAMS. At times, during the holiday season, they can seem relentless.

MTN's Jane McDonald talked with various people in the community to learn more about these scams, so we can all prepare ourselves if we end up in the crosshairs.

For this Scam of Christmas, we're going to be discussing scams involving people threatening you with fictitious warrants.

The 12 Scams of Christmas: Threats of fictitious warrants