Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

The 12 Scams of Christmas: Threats of fictitious warrants

Poster image - 2025-12-15T143346.134.jpg
MTN NEWS
The 12 Scams of Christmas: Threats of fictitious warrants
Poster image - 2025-12-15T143346.134.jpg
Posted
and last updated

We've all encountered them, in one form or another: SCAMS. At times, during the holiday season, they can seem relentless.

MTN's Jane McDonald talked with various people in the community to learn more about these scams, so we can all prepare ourselves if we end up in the crosshairs.

For this Scam of Christmas, we're going to be discussing scams involving people threatening you with fictitious warrants.

The 12 Scams of Christmas: Threats of fictitious warrants

The 12 Scams of Christmas: Threats of fictitious warrants

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader