DILLON - The science and art of glassblowing have been explored for centuries, but recently Montana Western hosted a guest instructor, Alex Rosenberg, who showed students some of the more intricate parts of glassblowing.

In part 2 of this story, MTN's Chet Layman finds out what Mt Western instructors hope students get from Alex Rosenberg’s week-long guest teaching, and what Rosenberg gets from doing this.

