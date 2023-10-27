The Butte Rescue Mission hands out winter items to those in need

BUTTE — Keeping people warm is the name of the game at the Butte Rescue Mission, and that’s why the staff is setting out extra coats and blankets in response to the cold snap that blew through town earlier this week.

"We’re just keeping people safe, keeping people warm, that’s kind of the name of the game. Of course, with the cold weather it’s caught a lot of people off guard," says Brayton Erickson, executive director at the Butte Rescue Mission.

Erickson says the mission has given away almost 100 jackets since the winter snowstorm blew into town on Wednesday.

"We’re giving away some warm coats and hats and gloves and making sure people are staying safe," says Erickson.

The pop-up shop located on the front porch in front of the emergency shelter is stocked three times a day and staff say once the items go out they are gone within minutes.

"We’re trying to get them all bundled up and safe and warm by Friday because that’s when it’s really going to drop and we’ve switched our menu over to like, really hearty soups and stews to try to make sure that we keep them full and it’s warm so they can warm up when they come in for their meals," says Misty Johnston with the Rescue Mission.

Johnston says the Rescue Mission is in need of warm hats, coats, gloves, socks, new or gently used boots, and even sleeping bags.

"Anything that you might be able to contribute to make sure that somebody stays safe in this cold weather," says Johnston.

Donations of winter items can be delivered to the Rescue Mission’s main office at 610 East Platinum.