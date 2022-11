BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State linebacker Jory Choate who joined the program in 2018 and is the son of former Bobcat head coach Jeff Choate ('16-'20).

During Episode Ten, Choate talks about his decision to play for his dad upon graduating from Bozeman High School, and why he felt like he had a lot to prove during his earlier Bobcat years before officially earning a scholarship at the beginning of the 2022 season.