Thompson Food Drive starts Saturday in Butte

BUTTE -The 37-year-old tradition in Butte of giving will continue tomorrow with the Thompson Family Food Drive.

Organizers of the food drive have been busy planning the event in which they collect donated food from every home and business in Butte and throughout Silver Bow County. Residents are asked to leave nonperishable food items or money donations on their front porches early Saturday, and teams of volunteers will collect them and give them to the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

The food bank reports there is a great need for food this year.

“Our goal is going to be 100,000 pounds; we want to get $85,000. Now, typically, on a normal year, that’s a lofty goal, but with everything that’s happened lately with SNAP benefits and everything else, we think that that’s a pretty achievable number,” Josh Thompson said.

About 200 volunteers will help collect the donations, including members of the 15-90 Search and Rescue and volunteer firefighters.