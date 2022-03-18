Thousands enjoy Butte's St. Patrick's Day and return of the parade

BUTTE — After two years without a parade, St. Patrick's Day was back in Butte, and people came out, ready to have a good time.

“It’s a good day for Butte, America! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!,” shouted one reveler.

Thousands came out to enjoy the parade which had been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

“It’s about time. Glad to see everyone come together and have a good time. Look at the weather. We’re blessed today with great weather for St. Paddy’s Day,” said Mike Koprucki of Belgrade.

Deb Dinius of Butte agreed, “We’ve been without it for a couple of years and I think it’s going to be huge and we’re excited! Go Butte, Montana!”

Butte is famous for its celebration, and it brought in many first-timers from around the country.

“Here in Butte, Montana, from Florida, just here to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Let’s Go! Let’s do it!” said Craig Henegar.

They say there’s no town more Irish than Butte on St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, this year’s event drew some people from Ireland.

“It’s our first time and we’re having the time of our lives. People are so wonderful and so welcoming and we’re having the best time ever,” said Niall O’Sullivan of Allihies, Ireland.