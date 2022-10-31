Watch Now
Thousands of Butte trick-or-treaters attend Treat Street

Posted at 5:36 PM, Oct 31, 2022
BUTTE — For the past 19 years, Butte’s Halloween event 'Treat Street' continues to grow and everyone wants one thing…candy.

“I really like suckers and I love chicken nuggie!” one trick-or-treater shouted.

Butte Broadcasting has been hosting the event at the Hell Roarin’ Gulch ghost town in the World Museum of Mining. This Halloween, 1,000 trick-or-treaters came through within the first hour.

“It’s fantastic!” said Aurelia Lukenbill.

What’s your favorite part?

“I love all of them and I hope everyone has a happy Halloween,” she said.

How do you feel today?

A kid in a headless costume responded, “I little lightheaded.”

Businesses and organizations set up tables to distribute the $15,000 worth of candy.

“I think it’s cold but it’s fun, I like seeing all the little kids’ costumes,” said 16-year-old volunteer Abby O’Connell.

While most hand out candy, some hand out...

“Toothbrushes!” said Kali Murray with Butte Pediatric Dentistry.

Happy Halloween!

