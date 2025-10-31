Thousands of Butte trick-or-treaters haunt Treat Street

BUTTE - It’s Treat Street in Butte and thousands of little ghosts and ghouls are haunting the World Museum of Mining to load up on candy for Halloween and ... he, he’s standing behind me, isn’t he?

“I like that everybody, the candy’s free, and they provide the cand,y and it’s fun because everybody’s so nice,” Stella Shumway said.

Ron Davis started this event in 2007, and it has been held at the World Museum of Mining’s Hell Roarin’ Gulch ghost town ever since. They estimate about 3,800 kids showed up this year.

“It’s so much fun, this is my favorite thing to do every Halloween, seeing all the kids in their costumes and the adults too, it’s so much fun,” Shelby Carver of Platinum Real Estate said.

“It’s going good. Yeah, we’re handing out lots of candy, and it’s just a fun day,” Butte High Resilience Club member Reena Hubber said.

“You know, I think they’re liking anything we hand out, but right now, we’re on Sour Patch Kids and the kids are getting excited as they walk through,” Mark Johnston with Bank of Butte said.